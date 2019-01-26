Xavier sweeps Crosstown Classic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- The Crosstown Classic bragging rights go to Xavier University of Louisiana this year, as both the men's and women's basketball teams were victorious against Dillard University.

In the women's game that started the double-header, the Gold Nuggets defeated the Lady Bleu Devils 66-54. Xavier only led by 2 at the half, but then slowly pulled away in the final two quarters to stay unbeaten in the GCAC. Jas Hill led all scorers with 27 points and was the only Xavier player scoring in double figures. Joi Simmons chipped-in 8 points, 7 rebounds for the Gold Nuggets, who have now won 6-straight and improve to (16-5, 6-0 GCAC).

For Dillard, Adriiana Jackson led the way with 13 points, while Alyssa Washington added 11. The Lady Bleu Devils drop to (14-7, 5-1 GCAC).

In the men's game after, Xavier topped Dillard 83-76. The Bleu Devils led by as many as 11 points in the first half but the momentum later swung in favor of the Gold Rush, who managed a double-digit lead of their own down the stretch. William Loyd was the leading scorer for Xavier with 22 points, which included a handful of crowd-roaring dunks along the way. Jeff Dixon added 16 points and Anfernee King had 13. The Gold Rush (12-9, 3-3 GCAC) have won 3 of their last 4 games.

Dillard center, Rick Curry was a tough one to contain in this one, with a game high 26 points and 7 rebounds. Xavian Mckay added 14 and Jeron Rogers finished with 12 for the Bleu Devils (11-7, 4-2 GCAC)

These two teams meet again in 3 weeks, when Dillard hosts the Bleu Devil Classic on Saturday, February 16th.