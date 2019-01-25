Where local federal workers can find freebies and discounts during the shutdown

NEW ORLEANS – From free breakfast to free haircuts, people across the New Orleans area are reaching out to federal workers affected by the partial government shutdown.

Here’s a list of some of those generous individuals and businesses — please let us know of others and we’ll add them.

— Ruby Slipper Cafe (all locations) will continue to offer free meals on weekdays (Mon-Fri) to unpaid federal workers and their families.

—Top Knot Beauty Co. at 3225 Metairie Road, is offering free haircuts for federal employees who bring an ID

—Second Harvest has stocked supplies at its food pantries and also will offer information on paying utility bills and rental assistance. Benefits helpline: 1-855-392-9338

— Wash World, a laundromat attached to Melba’s Poboys at the intersection of Elysian Fields and North Claiborne, is offering free laundry services for federal workers who show an ID

An estimated 8-hundred thousand federal workers have been working without pay or been furloughed (not allowed to work) since Dec. 22, 2018, when President Trump refused to sign a Congressional spending bill that did not include funding for a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.