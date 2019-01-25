× Rams’ cornerback fined 25k for helmet-to-helmet hit

NEW ORLEANS – We all know the play, and even though a flag wasn’t thrown, the Rams cornerback will still have to pay a fine.

According to ESPN, the NFL has fined Nickell Robey-Coleman $26,739 for the helmet-to-helmet hit in the January 20 game.

Coleman rammed into New Orleans Saints receiver Tommylee Lewis, in what the many are calling the worst no-call in NFL history.

There were less than two minutes remaining in a tied playoff game.

A flag for pass interference would have given the Saints a first down, and the helmet-to-helmet penalty would have given the Saints another 15 yards.

But neither penalties were called. The game went into overtime, where the Rams made an interception then a field goal, and won the game.

“It was simple. They blew the call. They said it should never have not been a call,” Payton said after the game of the explanation he received. “They said not only was it interference, it was helmet-to-helmet. They just — they couldn’t believe it.”