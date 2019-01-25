PJ’s Coffee Releases Their Mardi Gras Flavors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sadly for New Orleanians, football season is over, but that means we get to put our full concentration on Mardi Gras season. And PJ's Coffee is doing just that. They've released their Mardi Gras flavors - an old favorite and a new flavor that will surely become your new favorite. PJ's Coffee has also made available for purchase a Mardi Gras-themed cup perfect for your hot beverages. For a limited time only.

Zulu Coconut Iced Mocha: Consists of PJ’s Original Cold Brew Iced Coffee, classic Hershey’s Syrup and a coconut concentrate. This drink was created in a partnership with the Zulu organization. Click here for more information about this partnership.

King Cake Lattes: Iced or hot, this cult favorite is your favorite king cake in a cup.

King Cake Protein Velvet Ice: The perfect beverage for guests who are looking for healthier options in the New Year. The Protein Velvet Ice features high-quality ingredients of homemade, ultra-low-calorie PJ's Original Cold Brew concentrate, fat-free milk, and Whey Protein Concentrate - all blended to velvety smooth perfection. The beverage meets the Ochsner Eat Fit guidelines: a Medium King Cake Protein Velvet Ice has 21 grams of protein and less than 1 teaspoon of added sugar.

