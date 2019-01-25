× New Orleans residents spend nearly $40 million on Lyft rideshare service

NEW ORLEANS– The 2019 Economic Impact Report released by Lyft shows how the company is helping to grow the economy in New Orleans.

Lyft, whose mission is to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation, announced that riders in the metro area are spending an additional $39 million on the service.

Lyft believes this increased activity is due to the availability of Lyft, day or night, rain on shine.

In fact, Lyft says 11% of riders in New Orleans use the service for late night transportation. That is higher than the national average.

Lyft says their partnerships with LSU Athletics, the Allstate Sugarbowl, and the Youth Empowerment Project are big parts of the positive impact on the economy.

“Every day, people are using Lyft in New Orleans to connect with their community, support local businesses and commute more efficiently. This is having a dramatic and real impact on our city by enabling riders to move around seamlessly and drivers to earn on their own time,” said Jessica Inman, Lyft Louisiana Market Manager. “As Lyft works to change the way people get around, we hope to continue to find new ways to invest in the local New Orleans economy.”

The full survey results for New Orleans and all others can be found here.