× Michael Lewis ‘The Beer Man’ will roll as Grand Marshal of Mardi Gras Day parade

COVINGTON, LA — Michael Lewis thrilled fans as a receiver for the Saints. On Mardi Gras Day, instead of catching footballs, Lewis will be throwing beads.

Today, January 25, the Krewe of Covington Lions Club parade announced that Lewis will serve as this year’s Grand Marshal. It’s also the krewe’s 60th anniversary, so the parade’s theme is “Celebrating 60 Years of Carnival”.

This year’s parade includes floats, horses, wagons, trucks, dancers, classic cars, marching krewes and bands. The route winds through the streets of downtown Covington.

“The Covington Parade has grown into a destination site for the thousands of people that have moved to the Northshore, and our expansion of the event is designed to enhance the day for everyone,” said City Councilman Larry Rolling in a written statement announcing Lewis’ addition to the parade. Rolling is also the chairman of the City of Covington Parade Committee. “Mardi Gras day on the Northshore is ideal for families who are looking for a safe, family, friendly environment,” the statement continues.

Lewis is a native New Orleanian who played six seasons with the Saints as an undrafted free agent. He was a fan favorite, known for his thrilling pass receptions and kick returns. Lewis is also a member of the team’s Hall of Fame.

The Lions Club parade begins at 10:00 Mardi Gras morning and will be followed by the Mystic Krewe of Covington’s parade.