It’s no secret that Academy Award winning actor Matthew McConaughey is a big fan of Louisiana, New Orleans specifically.

But did you know about his love for the Saints?

On Thursday’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, McConaughey makes a shout out to the boys in black and gold.

McConaughey says a simple, “the Saints would have won,” and the crowd applauds and cheers… maybe because they agree?