Driver arrested for being under the influence of vanilla extract

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — Police said a driver was arrested for driving under the influence after drinking vanilla extract Wednesday evening.

Stefanie Warner-Grise, 50, of New Canaan, was booked for operating under the influence after police were called to the scene of a vehicle stopped in a New Canaan intersection. The 911 caller said that the driver’s eyes were closed.

Responding officers said Warner-Grise had an odor of vanilla on her breath, her speech was slurred, and she was unable to answer basic questions. Several bottles of vanilla extract were allegedly found inside the vehicle.

Police said Warner-Grise failed field sobriety tests and was taken into custody. She refused a blood alcohol content test.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.