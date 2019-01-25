× Disaster assistance available for North Shore flood victims

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards request for a disaster declaration due to flooding has been approved.

The state received approval from the U.S. Small Business Administration(SBA) Wednesday.

The severe weather impacted Washington, Tangipahoa, and St. Tammany Parishes.

“I want to thank the SBA for making disaster assistance available to the individuals and businesses affected by this event,” Gov. Edwards said. “Getting our homeowners and businesses back on their feet is essential. The availability of these loans will bring some relief as our citizens work to recover and rebuild.”

Governor Edwards says the SBA disaster assistance program will provide low-interest disaster loans for uninsured losses incurred by homeowners, renters, businesses and most private, non-profit organizations to repair or replace real estate, personal property, and business assets that have been damaged or destroyed.

A disaster loan outreach center will be established in the affected area for one-on-one assistance.