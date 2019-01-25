× Cub/Boy Scout Day this weekend at the National WWII museum

NEW ORLEANS- All levels of Boy and Cub Scouts and their families are invited to come experience what World War 2 was like FREE at the National WWII Museum’s annual Cub/Boy Scout Day Saturday the 28th. The day is designed for Scouts to tour the Museum’s exhibits, explore the history and lessons of D-Day, and participate in special presentations and activities just for them. Special pricing for scouts in uniform is available throughout the day.

To register, email your troop information including the number of boys attending to shelbie.johnson@nationalww2museum.org.

Cost: Uniformed Cub/Boy Scouts—FREE Non-Scout Children—$5 per child Adults with Cub/Boy Scouts—$10

*The Museum is open and Cub/Boy Scout pricing is available all day from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 a.m.

Follow and “Like” Adam Bowles on Facebook and Instagram for more weather updates and adventures!