Camellia Club of New Orleans hosts annual flower show and sale Saturday

NEW ORLEANS- Camellia Club of New Orleans hosts annual show Saturday at the Delgado Community College Student Life Center with entries accepted from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; plant sale featuring the rare yellow camellias begins at noon.

This show is accredited by the American Camellia Society, and the names of winners and their blooms will be entered in the ACS archives. Judging of blooms will be by ACS certified judges.

Blooms should be brought in between 8 and 10:30 a.m. They will be judged at 11 a.m.

New Orleans Camellia Club President Marie Mizell encourages all camellia growers to bring in their blooms for judging. “The show is not just for expert growers, but anyone having a camellia in their garden,” Mizell said.

The competition will have several categories, including size, variety and color, as well as novice categories. Camellia plants will be available for sale beginning at 9 a.m. More than 200 specially grown camellias will be offered.

The show will feature an enormous quantity of blooms as well as free informational materials, such as brochures on planting, pruning, rooting, grafting, propagating, fertilizing and insect control.