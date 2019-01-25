× Bert, the Woma Python, Visits from Audubon Zoo

Audubon Nature Institute Offering Free Admission to Federal Employees Affected by the Government Shutdown

“Audubon Nature Institute is offering complimentary admission to federal employees affected by the government shutdown. With valid government ID, federal employees will receive one complimentary pass plus one guest pass. ‘Audubon hopes to alleviate a little of the stress caused by the shutdown,’ said Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman. ‘During this trying time, we are happy to provide this opportunity to enjoy Audubon’s attractions.’ Offer is for Audubon Zoo, Audubon Aquarium of the Americas and Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium. The offer applies to admission only and is not valid with other discounts or coupons. The offer does not apply to any combo package.”

