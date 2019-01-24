× Sticking Around: Barnes to Remain Head Coach Until 2023

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane Athletic Department announced on Wednesday the contract extension of volleyball head coach Jim Barnes, who will now remain with the Green Wave through the end of 2023. Three years into his initial contract, Barnes, who began his stint at Tulane in the fall of 2016, will now have three more years added to the deal to keep the Louisiana native Uptown for five more years.

“I truly appreciate the tremendous support from Troy Dannen and the day-to-day guidance from Monica Lebron. They are doing a first class job for all of the programs here at Tulane,” Barnes said. “My family and coaches have enjoyed our three years here and look forward to winning conference championships and building a national contender in volleyball. This is just the beginning.”

Barnes earned his 400th career win in his third season with the Green Wave, recording a 61-42 record at Tulane while going 405-310 overall in his 22nd season as a head coach.

The volleyball team had one of the most successful seasons in program history under the leadership of Barnes in 2018, with an 11-match winning streak in American Athletic Conference play earning the team a spot in postseason competition for the first time since 2009.

The only team in AAC history to have ever played for a postseason championship, the Green Wave broke seven conference records and three program records in their season of success. The team totaled 29 wins for only the third time in program history and recorded 18 home wins, the most ever in the AAC.

Article Courtesy of Tulane Sports Information Department.