× Parts of Veterans Boulevard closed for water main repairs

METAIRIE, LA – A section of Veterans Memorial Boulevard will be closed for approximately 48 hours for repairs.

The closure will begin Friday, January 25 at 7 P.M. and end Sunday, January 27, at 5 P.M.

Two eastbound lanes of Veterans Boulevard, and one southbound lane of Severn will be closed during this time.

Motorists traveling in these directions will be forced to merge into the open lanes.

The road closure is due to a water main repair.

All work will complete on January 27, 2019, barring any contractor delay and weather permitting.