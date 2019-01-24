× Number One, Again: LSU Picked Number One in USA Today Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is No. 1 in the 2019 USA Today college baseball preseason poll released Thursday, marking the Tigers’ third designation as the top team in the nation. LSU was rated No. 1 earlier this winter in the Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game preseason polls, and the Tigers are No. 2 in the D1 Baseball and Baseball America polls. LSU will begin preseason workouts on Friday, and the Tigers open the 2019 season on February 15 versus Louisiana-Monroe in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU is one of four Southeastern Conference teams appearing in the USA Today 2019 preseason Top 10, along with No. 2 Vanderbilt, No. 3 Florida and No. 10 Ole Miss. Other SEC squads appearing in the Top 25 are No. 12 Arkansas, No. 15 Mississippi State and No. 20 Auburn.

Texas, which LSU will meet in a non-conference series in Austin March 1-3, is No. 16 in the USA Today poll.

Article courtesy of LSU Sports Information Department.