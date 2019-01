NEW ORLEANS – Last seen over four months ago, 27-year-old Christopher McDonald is still missing.

The NOPD continues to search for McDonald, who is 5’7″ and weighs 150 pounds.

McDonald suffers from a mental disorder, and is deemed “vulverable.”

He was last seen on Sunday, September 23, 2018 around noon.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Christopher McDonald is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.