NOPD looking for 2 men targeting parked vehicles in Lakeview

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two men who were seen on surveillance video attempting to rob several vehicles in Lakeview.

The men were traveling through Lakeview on the afternoon of January 21 pulling on the door handles of parked vehicles, according to the NOPD.

Just after 5:45 p.m., the suspects stopped their Toyota Rav4 in front of a home in the 6400 block of Bellaire Drive and approached a parked Ford F-250 pickup truck.

One suspect, a male with a slim build who is about 5’10” and was wearing a red hooded jacket with the hood over his head, dark colored pants, and possibly a mask, entered the truck and began rifling through the contents.

A second man wearing a gray or white hooded jacket with the hood over his head, white or gray pants, and possibly a mask, also approached the truck.

At that point, the owner of the truck spotted the two men and yelled at them, according to the NOPD.

The suspects fled the scene in the Rav4 after the victim chased them out of his yard.

Minutes before they arrived at the Bellaire residence, the two men were recorded on surveillance video attempting to enter several parked vehicles on nearby streets.

Anyone with information on this incident or the depicted suspects is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030.