More Anti-Super Bowl parties pop-up: #pettynola

NEW ORLEANS -- They're calling it #pettynola and they want you to wear your Saints gear!

The event is hosted by Chef Amy Sins at Dat Dog on Magazine Street. Here's their lineup for the day...

11:00am- Start of the party

11:30am- Kickoff of the Saints' 2010 Super Bowl

1:00pm-2:00pm Choppa Style Dance Off

2:30pm- "The BIGGEST WHO DAT chant we can do"

3:00pm- End so you can head to your boycott parties

Activities include-

Ram Gumbo- Bring a non-perishable food item for Second Harvest Food Bank. We suggest ingredients to help make a Ram gumbo. Example- bouillon, box or can stock, rice, cajun & creole seasonings, commercially packaged jar roux. Donations will be accepted at Dat Dog and you'll get $1 off your hotdog for supporting the efforts. Chef Amy Sins our fearless leader will be providing the perfect Ram Gumbo recipe.

Dunk the Ref & Pin the Bribe on the Official- Bring your cash and bribe the official or take a chance to dunk the ref in our dunking booth. All the proceeds with go to Son of a Saint charity.

Choppa Style Dance Off- Watch as competing dance krewes from our local Mardi Gras parades battle it out to see who has the most Who Dat spirit. The winners will receive a glitter extravaganza thanks to Butterfly Glitter FX.

King Cake- While supplies last, get a taste of great king cakes thanks to King Cake Hub. They'll be selling King Cake by the slice.

Who Dat Glitter- Pop in for a quick appointment with Butterfly Glitter FX and get your black and gold glitter game on in style.

Die Hards Unite- And for the die hard Saints fans out there, Dat Dog's next door neighbors at Pigment Tattoo will be offering specials on tattoos that support the Black and Gold.

Tickets are available at pettynola.com.

