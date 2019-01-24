× Louisiana Children’s Museum offering free entry for furloughed workers

New Orleans – Federal employees out of work because of the government shutdown have yet another business offering free admission.

The Louisiana Children’s Museum is offering free, general admission tickets for furloughed federal workers.

Up to 4 people (3 family members plus the government employee) can visit the museum during regular operating hours.

Federal government workers must show a valid federal employee ID at check-in.

LCM will extend this offer through the duration of the partial government shutdown.

The museum is on Julia Street, in New Orleans.