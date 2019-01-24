× Lion Up: Southeastern Baseball Begins Preseason Practice Friday

HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana baseball squad begins preseason practice Friday at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field in preparation for its 2019 season. Intrasquad games for the first weekend are scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday, 3:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday. All practices leading up to the Feb. 15 season opener against Louisiana Tech are open to the public.

“We talked in exit meetings this past fall about how important the six weeks on their own over Christmas break would be,” Riser said. “We now have three weeks before the season starts. If they didn’t come back prepared, there wouldn’t be enough time to catch up. I’m really pleased with what I’ve seen so far in group work.”

The Lions return 21 lettermen, including All-Conference players Corey Gaconi, Cody Grosse and Carlisle Koestler, and three redshirts off last season’s 37-22 squad. Joining them are 13 newcomers, seven of which are transfers. A veteran team, the Lions have 16 seniors in camp.

“We know pitching is going to be our strength,” Riser said. “There are a lot of veterans. We lost Josh Green, but with Gaconi and Koestler returning, we have a pair of All-Conference players to slot into the rotation. One spot is still open there, but we feel like we have four or five guys battling for it. It could remain a revolving door just for the sake of matchups. The outfield is also pretty much wide-open.

The schedule includes 23 games against teams that finished in the RPI Top-100 last season. That level of competition has allowed Southeastern to establish a school record for attendance each of the last four years. In 2018, more than 43,000 (1,317 per game average) fans attended games at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. Southeastern will play more than 50 percent of its games on the road 2019. The Lions have 21 games against in-state competition, 11 games against NCAA postseason participants, nine games against Sun Belt Conference foes, seven non-conference games against schools from Top-5 RPI conferences and five games at Power 5 schools.

Next weekend, the Lions host the annual First Pitch Banquet and alumni game. First pitch for the alumni game is slated for Saturday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m. Admission to the scrimmage, which features Southeastern baseball alumni squaring off against the 2019 team at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field, is free.

Article courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.