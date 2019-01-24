× Jackson Square artists need to renew their permits

NEW ORLEANS – Next Thursday, January 31, is the deadline for artists to get the necessary permits to sell their work in or near Jackson Square.

The City of New Orleans wishes to remind all current permit holders and street artists that the permits are required to sell art on Jackson Square in the French Quarter.

Artists who wish to sell art on or around Jackson Square must obtain an Occupational License and Mayoralty Permit from the Department of Finance’s Bureau of Revenue.

Artist A permits allow the sale of art in AND around the vicinity of Jackson Square.

Artist B permits allow the sale of art only in the vicinity of Jackson Square, Pirates Alley, but not in Jackson Square itself.

According to city code, a maximum of 200 Artist A permits may be issued. There is no limit for Artist B permits.

All permit holders who wish to renew must apply in person at The Department of Finance’s Bureau of Revenue, located at City Hall, 1300 Perdido St., Room 1W15, in New Orleans.

Artists must present a valid photo ID and be prepared to pay $175.25 by certified check or money order payable to the City of New Orleans.

For applicants over the age of 65, the fee is $25.25.