× Heroin and prescription pills cause man to crash vehicle

NAPOLEONVILLE, LA – Troopers with LSP responded to a single vehicle crash, where they discovered the driver was under the influence of narcotics.

The crash happened in the area of LA 401 in Napoleonville.

Upon arrival, officers discovered 23-year-old Matthew Aucoin, who seemed to be impaired.

Aucoin admitted to having consumed suboxone and injecting heroin prior to the crash.

Troopers also found heroin and suboxone in Aucoin’s vehicle, while assisting him in locating his drivers license.

Due to a medical condition, Aucoin was unable to submit to standardized field of sobriety tests, however, he consented to providing a blood sample which indicated that Aucoin was in fact under the influence of narcotics at the time of the crash.

Aucoin was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.