Bounce Back: Southeastern Back in the Win Column After 73-65 Win over HBU

HAMMOND, La. – Southeastern Louisiana dominated the first three quarters and held off a late HBU charge on the way to a 73-65 victory in Southland Conference women’s basketball action Wednesday night in the University Center.

The Lady Lions (8-9, 3-3 Southland) led by as many as 30 points in the second half, before the visiting Huskies (6-10, 1-5 SLC) got hot in the fourth quarter. HBU cut it to as close as six down the stretch, but the improving Southeastern team held on to even its league mark and match its win total from a season ago.

Celica Sterling led Southeastern with 24 points on 10-for-17 shooting and was one of three Lady Lions in double figures. Making her first start since early in the season, Charliee Dugas chipped in with 15 points for her fourth straight game in double figures.

Caitlyn Williams posted her second double-double of the season with 10 points and 15 rebounds, setting her career-high for boards for the second straight game. Williams and Jaclyn Scholvin each had three steals apiece, while Dugas, Sterling, Scholvin and Tyler Morrison were credited with three assists apiece.

HBU was led by the pair of Amanda Johnson and Megan Valdez-Crader, who netted 23 and 20 points, respectively. Takara Wade led the Huskies with seven rebounds.

After a defensive struggle, Southeastern held a 14-4 lead at the end of the first quarter, as HBU shot just 13.3 percent (2-for-15) over the first 10 minutes. Both offenses stepped up in the second quarter, but the Lady Lions went into the break with a 34-22 lead.

Southeastern broke the game open in the third quarter, shooting 64.7 percent (11-for-17) from the field in the period. The Lady Lions grew their advantage to as much as 30 and went into the final quarter with a 58-33 advantage.

HBU would not go away, quietly, however. The Huskies made four threes in the final quarter, but could never get closer than six as Southeastern held on for the win. The Lady Lions let HBU continue to hang around by making just eight-of-20 free throws in the final period.

The Lady Lions will be back on the road on Saturday, traveling to Northwestern State for a 1 p.m. contest in Natchitoches.

Article courtesy of Southeastern Sports Information Department.