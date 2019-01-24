Blush Ball Time: What makes the Pussyfooters blush?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- They're pretty in pink and fancy on their feet! We're talking about The Pussyfooters dance krewe!

They have their annual charity "Blush Ball" coming up on Friday night and News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez takes a look at this fun dance troupe!

The Blush Ball takes place at Generations Hall starting at 9 p.m. on Friday night. The Brass-a-holics will be playing. Proceeds from the "Blush Ball" go to help The Metropolitan Center for Community Advocacy.

For more information, click HERE.