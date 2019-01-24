Alligators find a way to survive freezing temperatures

North Carolina – American Alligators living at a swamp park find a way to survive the freezing winter temperatures.

Described as a “survivial mechanism,” the alligators poke their noses up out of the water, right before it freezes.

“The alligators went into the water last week during the “bomb cyclone” that hit the East coast. The water in the swamp was warmer than the air,” said George Howard, the general manager of Shallotte River Swamp Park. “They’ll go wherever it is warmest.”

The process, called brumation, is when cold-blooded animals lower their metabolism to they can survive cold climates.

This is similar to hibernation, which is done by warm-blooded mammals.

Photos and videos of the fascinating event have been posted on the Shallotte River Swamp Park’s Facebook page.

A thick layer of ice forms on top of the swamp, around the alligators mouth, while their bodies are suspended in the water.

In a blog post by the park, it is said that the American alligator can survive water temperatures of negative 40 degrees and can hold their breath for up to 24 hours.