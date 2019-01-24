× All-America Team: Tulane Swimming & Diving Receives Honor from CSCAA

NEW ORLEANS – The Tulane University swimming and diving team was honored as a Fall Scholar All-America Team this week by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA). To earn the honor, teams were required to post a GPA of 3.0 or higher for the fall semester and maintain a roster of 12 or more student-athletes. Tulane finished the fall semester with a grade point average of 3.37.

“I could not be more pleased with our team’s academic performance in the classroom this past fall,” Tulane swimming and diving head coach Leah Stancil said.

“Our team is truly committed to academic excellence and this award is living proof of that commitment. I am thrilled to have an opportunity to work with such an incredible group of young women.”

Tulane’s fall semester grade point average of 3.37 marked the ninth consecutive semester in which the Green Wave swimming and diving program has posted a GPA of 3.3 or better. The teams were selected by the CSCAA’s Scholar All-America committee on the basis of their Fall grade point averages and represent 16,502 student-athletes. Founded in 1922, the College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) – the oldest organization of college coaches in America – is a professional organization of college swimming and diving coaches dedicated to serving and providing leadership for the advancement of the sport of swimming & diving at the collegiate level.

