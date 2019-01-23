Wash World offers free laundry for government workers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- As the government shutdown is affecting hundreds of thousands of government workers, some local businesses are stepping up to ease the burden of bills.

One of those businesses is Wash World, the laundromat that is attached to Melba's Poboys.

Government worker, Oliver Mickens, said his typical laundry day turned into a day full of surprises when he was approached by a worker.

"Someone came up to me and asked me pretty much do I work for the government, and they told me I was going to get free laundry done for working for the government and pretty much it's a shock," says Oliver.

One of the owner's, Keith Wolfe, says he and his brother have a heart for their community and their Wash World regulars.

"We have a heart. We know that their laundry is the last thing that they think about. You gotta get gas, you have to get bills paid, you have to feed the kids," says Wolfe.

Wolfe says that Wash World will continue to offer free washing and drying until the government is up and running and it's employees are being paid again.

"I hope the government goes back to work. We need this country moving," says Wolfe.

So, if you are a government worker, just bring in your government I.D. proving you are an official employee, and your laundry won't cost a dime.