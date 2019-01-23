Wage increase for Walmart fleet drivers

NEW ORLEANS – Walmart announced today a $14M driver wage investment in Louisiana.

Walmart is committed to maintaining its position as one of the best employers in the transportation industry, and the company knows the importance of attracting top talent for their open positions.

The wage increase will provide Walmart drivers the opportunity to earn an average of $87,500 in their first year of employment.

Beginning in February, drivers will receive a per mile increase of $0.01 and a 50-cent increase in activity pay for arrive and drop occurrences. This means Walmart drivers will now be paid up for $1 every time they arrive at their destination.

“Truck drivers are a critical part of our team here at Walmart and have been since Sam Walton started the private truck fleet in the 1970s,” said Greg Smith, executive vice president of Walmart U.S. Supply Chain. “Our professional drivers are part of what makes Walmart so special. This wage increase reflects the importance of our private fleet and our commitment to recruiting and retaining the best drivers in the industry.”

Additional perks and benefits of driving for Walmart include great benefits, weekly schedules and predictable home times, contemporary well-maintained equipment, quarterly safety bonuses, and no-touch freight, meaning Walmart truck drivers don’t unload trucks.

Walmart’s drivers are helping the company recruit, allowing the company to see an increase in referrals.

The Walmart trucking fleet is expected to grow, with the addition of 900 drivers in 2019.

To drive for Walmart, a commercial driver must have at least 30 months of full-time experience with no serious traffic violations in the last three years.