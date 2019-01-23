× Undocumented immigrant arrested in Houma for child pornography

BATON ROUGE – An undocumented person living in Houma was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography.

42-year-old Jose Juan Hernandez was taken into custody and booked into the Lafourche Parish Detention Center.

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“Yet again, our office has arrested another illegal immigrant accused of exploiting children,” said Attorney General Landry. “This man who should not be in our country has been picked up for possessing and distributing pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.”

Hernandez was arrested on one count of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen (distribution) and 17 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen (possession).