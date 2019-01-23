Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles to reign as Bacchus 👑

NEW ORLEANS — ‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles will reign as Bacchus LI come March 3rd! The announcement was made via Facebook on Wednesday.

Ackles was seen at the Saints game on Sunday. His ties to Louisiana come from his beautiful wife, actress Danneel Ackles. Danneel is from Lafayette and the two have three children.

He is likely a familiar face to you as he has starred in the CW’s mega-hit ‘Supernatural’ for the last 14 years. You’ve also seen him on ‘Smallville,’ ‘Dawson’s Creek,’ and ‘Days of our Lives.’

The 1,600-member Krewe of Bacchus will rock the streets of NOLA the Sunday night before Mardi Gras.

