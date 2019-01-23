× Strong storms and colder air moving in today

A strong cold front moving across the state will bring a lot of changing weather into the area through the day on Wednesday. That front is easy to see on the temperature map with upper 60s across southeast Louisiana but only mid 30s across the northwestern part of the state.

The first thing that we will be dealing with is heavy rain and the potential for strong to severe storms. Expect a line of locally heavy storms to move across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi through the early afternoon hours. Heavy rain could lead to street flooding in spots. As always never drive through flooding.

There is a slight risk of severe weather in the area as that moves through. A slight risk is level two out of five on the severe weather scale. While that usually means severe weather will be isolated, we do have the potential for isolated tornadoes or strong wind gusts as the front moves through. The severe threat will end by mid afternoon behind the front.

Temperatures will drop quickly behind the front. After the upper 60s this morning we will see 40s and 50s by this evening. There will still be some lingering rain as well at this point, as well as breezy northwest winds around 15. This will make for unpleasant conditions this afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will continue to fall tonight and tomorrow morning. Most of the area will see 30s by early Thursday with some areas close to freezing farther north. This will lead to a chilly Thursday afternoon with highs only in the mid 50s.

As always stay with WGNO for the latest weather and be prepared to take shelter if a warning is issued for your area.