Saved by the Bell & Extra TV star Mario Lopez to be celebrity monarch in Orpheus

NEW ORLEANS-- The Krewe of Orpheus announced their celebrities, theme, and entertainment for 2019.

This year's magical theme will be "Orpheus Imaginarium." This year's theme will take your mind's eye on a wild and colorful adventure. The floats will be decorated with 1,400 flowers to add to the beauty of this parade.

This will be the superkrewe's 26th parade which rolls on Lundi Gras.

Celebrities riding in this year's Orpheus parade include famed entertainer and Orpheus co-founder Harry Connick Jr. The celebrity monarchs will be "Saved By the Bell" and "Extra TV" host Mario Lopez; country music icon Trace Adkins, and the stars of TruTV's "Impractical Jokers."

The Orpheuscapade held inside the Morial Convention Center on Lundi Gras will feature performances by Harry Connick Jr., Trace Adkins, New Power Generation, 610 Stompers, The Victory Belles, Party Crashers, and The Mixed Nuts.

New Power Generation is the backing band for Prince through the 1990's and 200's. They will perform a non-stop musical kaleidoscope of the most iconic chart-topping hits from all eras of Prince's career.

Orpheus is celebrating a milestone this year, marking its highest membership ever at 1,500 members. Orpheus began in 1993.

The Krewe of Orpheus derives its name from the mortal Orpheus, son of the god Apollo and the muse Calliope.

Tickets for the Orpheuscapade are on sale now for $179 online or by phone at 504-822-7200. This black tie event starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 3 a.m.

