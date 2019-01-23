Saints GM Mickey Loomis doesn’t believe missed call was intentional

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis is not a fan of the conspiracy theories that have sprung up after the team’s devastating NFC Championship loss.

Speaking to reporters at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Loomis addressed the now-infamous pass interference “no-call” that riled players and fans alike in the fourth quarter of the big game and possibly prevented the Saints from going to the Super Bowl.

“I don’t believe it was anything intentional,” Loomis said. “It was missed.”

Loomis said he’s aren’t far enough along in the process of reviewing what steps could possibly be taken to prevent such a devastating missed call from happening again.

“I think, you know, we have the technology and mechanisms that might solve that, but there’s always unintended consequences, so we have to have a long discussion about those as well,” Loomis said.

Loomis said he is aware of Saints cornerback PJ Williams’ DWI arrest, but he declined to comment.