Police overwhelmed by response after seeking drunk volunteers

NEW ORLEANS -- What happens when a police department solicits volunteers to drink to excess on Facebook?

It's called "an overwhelming response."

The Kutztown Police Department in Pennsylvania sought three volunteers to assist in training officers to administer Standardized Field Sobriety Tests during suspected DUI traffic stops. The volunteers, "need to be in good health, between the ages of 25 and 40 years old, and be willing to drink hard liquor." The post quickly went viral.

Over 2,000 shares, more than 1,000 comments, and 1,000 reactions later... the police department now, "...has enough volunteers."

