Police looking for two men in connection with string of burglaries in Covington

MADISONVILLE, LA – Detectives have identified four subjects, believed to be responsible for the string of vehicle burglaries.

Of the four suspects, 18-year-old Damien Kelly and 17-year-old Randy Andrews have been arrested and charged.

The incidents happened on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, in the Madisonville/Covington area.

At least 18 unlocked vehicles were burglarized in nine subdivisions.

Two vehicles were also stolen, but abandoned shortly after.

Warrants allowed detectives to search the suspects homes and they have recovered three firearms, electronics, and other various items that are believed to have been stolen in connection with these burglaries.

Police are still searching for 18-year-old Jamone Bagent and 19-year-old Andrea Carter in connection with the burglaries.

The investigation is ongoing.