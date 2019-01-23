P.J. Williams arrested for drunk driving again

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams was arrested early Wednesday morning in New Orleans.

According to TMZ, the 25-year-old was initially pulled over for going 80 in a 50 on the Crescent City Connection Bridge around 1:10am.

“During the stop, cops suspected he was intoxicated and tried to administer a breath test but Williams refused … so he was arrested.”

Williams was booked for driving while intoxicated, speeding, improper lane usage and failure to use his turn signal. He was released about 3 hours after his arrest.

This is Williams second drunk driving arrest. In 2015, he was arrested for a DUI in Florida, but the case was thrown out because critical police dash cam video failed to capture what it needed from the arrest.