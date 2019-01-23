× Oscar nominee Quvenzhane Wallis now on TV’s ‘Black-ish’

NEW ORLEANS– Louisiana native and Oscar nominee Quvenzhane Wallis is now appearing on ABC’s ‘Black-ish.’

15-year old Wallis made her debut on the hit show last night. She’s plays the family’s cousin, Kyra. Her character comes to stay with the family for awhile because her mom can’t take care of her.

Wallis was nominated for ‘Best Actress’ at the Oscars in 2012 for her role in “Beasts of the Southern Wild.” She’s the youngest actress to ever be nominated for the award.

News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez interviewed the young star.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In 2014 she starred in the remake of "Annie" with Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz.

Quvenzhane Wallis is from Houma, Louisiana.

Black-ish airs Tuesday nights on WGNO-TV.

"Black-ish" stars Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross.