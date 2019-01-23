On the menu: 480 pounds of red beans and guess who’s coming to dinner?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's quite a serving.

Camellia Brand Red Beans and 480 pounds of them.

Camellia is the brand of beans families have been eating now for 96 years.

The beans are going to government workers affected by the government shutdown. The workers around New Orleans work for the TSA, air traffic controllers, the US Customs and Border Protection and the Coast Guard.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is where the beans are being delivered.

It's at New Orleans & Company, what used to be the New Orleans Convention and Visitors Bureau.

New Orleans & Company is collecting food, like the Camellia Brand beans and will deliver them to Second Harvest Food Bank where the food will be picked up by the government folks.