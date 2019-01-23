× Love It, Like It, Hate It: “Healthy” Breakfast Cereals

Breakfast can make or break us, nutritionally speaking. It sets the tone for our energy focus, and even our cravings. Do it right and we’re energized till lunchtime. Do it wrong, though, and you’ll be ravenous and craving any and all carbs. Find out which cereals are best, and which to avoid in this week’s Love it, Like it, Hate it!

Serving sizes for cereal can range from ½ cup to 1 – ½ cups – make sure to check labels closely.

Portion Tip: Measure a serving of your favorite cereal and pour into your usual bowl. Chances are, you’ve been pouring 2-3 servings. Solution: Consider a smaller bowl to help keep portions in check!

LOVE IT!

Good ratio of protein to carbohydrate; relatively low in sugar

Kay’s Naturals Cereal (in Apple Cinnamon, Honey Almond, or French Vanilla)

Per cup: 120 calories, 18 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 12 grams protein

Ingredients include non-GMO soy protein isolate, non-GMO corn flour and rice flour, pea fiber, honey, sugar, stevia

Promo Code: Enter NOLA2019 at checkout for 30% off Kay’s Natural’s protein-fortified cereals and snacks!

Kashi Go Lean Original

Per 1 1/4 cup: 180 calories, 40 grams carb, 13 grams fiber, 8 grams sugar, 12 grams protein.

Ingredients include Kashi’s Seven Whole Grain Honey Puff Cereal (a blend of whole grains sweetened with honey and cane syrup), soy protein isolate, oat fiber and Kashi’s Seven Whole Grains & Sesame Flour blend.

LIKE IT!

Kashi Go Lean – Flavored Varieties

Most of the flavored varieties have about one-third more sugar than protein

Special K PROTEIN – Original

Per 1 1/3 cup: 210 calories, 39 grams carb, 4 grams fiber, 8 grams sugar (all added sugar), 15 grams protein

Ingredients include whole wheat, white rice, wheat gluten, sugar, soy protein isolate, BHT preservative

Special K PROTEIN Honey Almond Ancient Grains is similar, just one more gram sugar and 20 more calories

Uncle Sam’s Original Wheat Berry Flakes

Per 3/4 cup: 210 calories, 37 grams carbohydrate, 10 grams fiber, <1 gram sugar, 9 grams protein.

Just four ingredients: whole wheat kernels, whole flaxseed, salt, barley malt.

Ezekial Cereal

Per ½ cup: 200 calories, 38 grams carb, 6 grams fiber, <1 gram sugar, 8 grams protein

Ingredients include organic sprouted wheat, barley, almonds, millet, lentils, soybeans

HATE IT!

At least 2-4x more sugar than protein or fiber

Protein Cheerios

Per serving: 210 calories, 41 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 17 grams sugar, 7 grams protein

Sugar shows up 12 times on the ingredient list!

Ingredients include whole grain corn, “clusters” made with sugar, corn syrup, white flour, molasses, honey; followed by more sugar, whole grain oats, oil, refiners syrup, corn syrup solids and brown sugar…

Great Grains by Post

Per 1 ¼ cup: 220 calories, 44 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 16 grams sugar, 4 grams protein

Ingredients include whole grain wheat, rice, and sugar, invert sugar, brown sugar, barley syrup, corn syrup

Raisin Bran – brands including Post & Kellogg’s

Per 1 cup: 190 calories, 47 grams carbohydrate, 7 grams fiber, 18 grams sugar ( 9 grams added sugar ), 5 grams protein

), 5 grams protein Ingredients include whole grain wheat, raisins, wheat bran, sugar, brown sugar, syrup

##

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD