Love It, Like It, Hate It: “Healthy” Breakfast Cereals
Breakfast can make or break us, nutritionally speaking. It sets the tone for our energy focus, and even our cravings. Do it right and we’re energized till lunchtime. Do it wrong, though, and you’ll be ravenous and craving any and all carbs. Find out which cereals are best, and which to avoid in this week’s Love it, Like it, Hate it!
Serving sizes for cereal can range from ½ cup to 1 – ½ cups – make sure to check labels closely.
Portion Tip: Measure a serving of your favorite cereal and pour into your usual bowl. Chances are, you’ve been pouring 2-3 servings. Solution: Consider a smaller bowl to help keep portions in check!
LOVE IT!
Good ratio of protein to carbohydrate; relatively low in sugar
Kay’s Naturals Cereal (in Apple Cinnamon, Honey Almond, or French Vanilla)
- Per cup: 120 calories, 18 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 3 grams sugar, 12 grams protein
- Ingredients include non-GMO soy protein isolate, non-GMO corn flour and rice flour, pea fiber, honey, sugar, stevia
- Promo Code: Enter NOLA2019 at checkout for 30% off Kay’s Natural’s protein-fortified cereals and snacks!
- Per 1 1/4 cup: 180 calories, 40 grams carb, 13 grams fiber, 8 grams sugar, 12 grams protein.
- Ingredients include Kashi’s Seven Whole Grain Honey Puff Cereal (a blend of whole grains sweetened with honey and cane syrup), soy protein isolate, oat fiber and Kashi’s Seven Whole Grains & Sesame Flour blend.
LIKE IT!
Kashi Go Lean – Flavored Varieties
- Most of the flavored varieties have about one-third more sugar than protein
- Per 1 1/3 cup: 210 calories, 39 grams carb, 4 grams fiber, 8 grams sugar (all added sugar), 15 grams protein
- Ingredients include whole wheat, white rice, wheat gluten, sugar, soy protein isolate, BHT preservative
- Special K PROTEIN Honey Almond Ancient Grains is similar, just one more gram sugar and 20 more calories
Uncle Sam’s Original Wheat Berry Flakes
- Per 3/4 cup: 210 calories, 37 grams carbohydrate, 10 grams fiber, <1 gram sugar, 9 grams protein.
- Just four ingredients: whole wheat kernels, whole flaxseed, salt, barley malt.
Ezekial Cereal
- Per ½ cup: 200 calories, 38 grams carb, 6 grams fiber, <1 gram sugar, 8 grams protein
- Ingredients include organic sprouted wheat, barley, almonds, millet, lentils, soybeans
HATE IT!
At least 2-4x more sugar than protein or fiber
Protein Cheerios
- Per serving: 210 calories, 41 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber, 17 grams sugar, 7 grams protein
- Sugar shows up 12 times on the ingredient list!
- Ingredients include whole grain corn, “clusters” made with sugar, corn syrup, white flour, molasses, honey; followed by more sugar, whole grain oats, oil, refiners syrup, corn syrup solids and brown sugar…
Great Grains by Post
- Per 1 ¼ cup: 220 calories, 44 grams carbohydrate, 3 grams fiber, 16 grams sugar, 4 grams protein
- Ingredients include whole grain wheat, rice, and sugar, invert sugar, brown sugar, barley syrup, corn syrup
Raisin Bran – brands including Post & Kellogg’s
- Per 1 cup: 190 calories, 47 grams carbohydrate, 7 grams fiber, 18 grams sugar (9 grams added sugar), 5 grams protein
- Ingredients include whole grain wheat, raisins, wheat bran, sugar, brown sugar, syrup
