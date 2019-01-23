King Cake Festival this Sunday in Champions Square

NEW ORLEANS – The Sixth Annual King Cake Festival will take place this Sunday in Champions Square.

The fun-filled event will benefit programs and patients at Ochsner Hospital for Children.

Guests will have the opportunity to purchase king cake tasters from 26 bakeries, all while enjoying several live musical guests, including Dwayne Dopsie and One South Lark.

The King Cake Festival will run from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Ochsner’s Blood Mobile will be on site, for visitors who wish to donate in a tangible way. Anyone who donates blood will receive a free t-shirt.

There will be a raffle for a “Staycation Vacation Package,” that includes gift certificates for eight local hotels.

And for those looking to burn some calories before feasting at the fest, you can participate in the King Cake Festival Rep Run and Fun Run.

The 4.5k Rep Run includes nine unique workout stations with up to 25 reps each led by Ochsner Fitness Center instructors.

The family Fun walking parade is one mile around the Mercedes Benz Superdome and costumes are encouraged.