Jay Roth resigns as Rummel football coach

METAIRIE – The winningest coach in the history of the New Orleans Catholic league has coached his last football game at Rummel.

Jay Roth has resigned as head football coach, but will remain as the school’s director of athletics.

Roth will be succeeded by defensive coordinator Nick Monica.

Monica, who also serves as Rummel’s baseball coach, will serve in his position through the 2019 season.

The school made the announcement in a news release Wednesday afternoon. Roth informed his team of his intentions at a 3 pm team meeting.

Roth won 219 games at Rummel in 24 seasons.

Roth, a former Rummel quarterback, took over as head coach for the 1995 season.

He led Rummel to the Superdome classic in 2009, and coached the Raiders to the 5A championship in 2012 with a win over Barbe in the championship game.

Rummel repeated one year later as Division I champs, with a victory over Byrd in the Superdome Classic.

Rummel again reached the championship game in Division I in 2015, losing to Catholic of Baton Rouge.

More on the changes at Rummel tonight in the WGNO Sportszone, 10:15 on WGNO.