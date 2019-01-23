× Government workers get free admission to Mississippi INFINITY Science Center

MISSISSIPPI – Furloughed federal and government workers and their families can enjoy a free day of fun and learning in Mississippi.

Located along the Gulf Coast in southeast MS, the INFINITY Science Center will be offering complimentary general admission to those currently out of work due to the government shutdown.

Free admission will be offered on Saturday, January 26, from 9 A.M. to 4 P.M. only.

Admission also includes 3D movie tickets, click here for showtimes.

“Our team here at INFINITY understands the toll that the current partial government shutdown has taken on many individuals and their families,” said John Wilson, Executive Director. “We hope to help alleviate that burden, even if just a little, by offering families in our community a fun day at our science center on the house.”