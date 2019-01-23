× Get the Skinny: 5 ways to add a punch of protein to breakfast cereal

You’re trying to do better with the whole “New Year New You” resolutions, and breakfast is where it all starts. So if you’re trying to squeeze more protein into breakfast, BUT you’re craving cereal, here are four solutions to have your (protein) cereal and eat it too.

Note: Start out with a whole grain, low sugar cereal. But if you’re adding these protein options below, you don’t need to look so closely at the protein on the label.

Top it with a protein drink. Skip the milk altogether and pour a ready-to-drink protein drink over cereal instead. My favorite is ICONIC, but there are plenty of options on shelves.

Stir a scoop of protein powder into milk (unsweetened almond milk or coconut milk for fewer carbs), then pour over cereal. Tip: Dissolve the protein powder first – don’t just dump the protein over the top – or you’ll wind up with a clumpy mess in your cereal bowl.

Switch milk. Regular cow’s milk has 12 grams of sugar and 8 grams of protein per cup.

Fairlife is a brand of cow’s milk that’s “ultra filtered” – a process that strains out much of the sugary carbs. The result is milk with 50 percent more protein and 50 percent less sugar and carbs than regular milk (side note: this straining process also filters out the lactose).

is a brand of cow’s milk that’s “ultra filtered” – a process that strains out much of the sugary carbs. The result is milk with 50 percent more protein and 50 percent less sugar and carbs than regular milk (side note: this straining process also filters out the lactose). Orgain’s Organic Protein Unsweetened Almondmilk 10x Protein is a non-dairy option with 10 grams protein, zero sugar and just three grams of carbs per cup.

Skip the milk altogether and sprinkle your favorite whole grain cereal over cottage cheese or Greek yogurt, turning cereal into a crunchy topping, not the main event.

##

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD