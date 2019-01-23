Deer jumping over dog caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Olathe, KS - A Kansas homeowner received a cell phone notification, and was shocked when they saw why the motion sensor went off on their porch.

In the video, you see their dog hanging out in the front yard, perhaps guarding the house like a good boy.

But then, out of nowhere, a deer comes sprinting in, and leaps completely over the not-so-small dog!

The deer peruses the porch for a moment, then takes off again.

The homeowner used the Ring Neighbors app to share the video, and let other homeowners in the area know to be on the lookout for a curious, high-jumping, speed-racing deer.