Decomposed human remains found near Slidell

SLIDELL, LA – An interstate clean-up crew discovered what appeared to be human remains Tuesday morning.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development had a crew working adjacent to I-10 near Slidell.

The workers observed the badly decomposed human remains while clearing debris along the interstate right-of-way.

Deputies with STPSO responded to the call around 10:15 A.M. on Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to an area near I-10 between Gause Boulevard and the I-10/ I-12/ I-59 split.

Officials say the remains were found under an interstate bridge.

Investigators have turned the remains over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office for identification.

There were no immediate signs indicating foul play and the investigation is ongoing.