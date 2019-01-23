Couple says their precious pup died while with a Wag! app walker

NEW ORLEANS — Sara and Nick Moore of Houston are heartbroken. They spoke to Gabrielle Fonrouge of The New York Post about the death of their purebred Wheaten terrier, Winnie, at the hands of a professional dog walker employed by the Wag! app.

The New York Post reports that the dog-walking service is accused of losing or killing eight dogs in NYC.

The couple regularly used the “Uber for dog walking” app but on December 10th, Winnie lost her life.

After the 60-minute walk should have been completed, Sara realized she had not received a notification to let her know that Winnie was home safe. So she called to check in. After initially being given false information, Wag! called Sara for an update to discover that her dog had been struck and killed by a car.

After multiple promises to cover all costs, the couple sent Wag! an invoice for $188.71. The cost of Winnie’s cremation. In return, Wag! sent the grieving family a non-disclosure agreement stating that the couple would be paid as long as they promised not to talk negatively about them. The couple refused to sign.

The most disturbing part of the story is discovering that the couple never even received the details of the death. “We were driving around the neighborhood saying what if it was here? … it was traumatizing,” Sara Moore told Gabrielle Fonrouge.

Wag! dog walking services are available in New Orleans and throughout the state of Louisiana.

