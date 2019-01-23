× Award winning actress Patricia Clarkson to ride with Krewe of Muses

NEW ORLEANS – The Krewe of Muses has selected Patricia Clarkson as their 2019 Honorary Muse.

Clarkson is an Academy Award nominated, Golden Globe and Emmy Award winning actress, and a proud Louisiana native.

On February 28, when the parade rolls, Clarkson will be leading the Krewe from the iconic shoe float.

Patricia Clarkson is the first honorary muse in the Krewe’s nineteen-year history to be honored twice – in 2012 and 2019.

“Patricia Clarkson is the quintessential New Orleans girl and most deserving of leading the Muses for a historic second time. We are proud of her accomplishments then and now. The continuum of her professional work is the embodiment of the attributes and spirit of the nine muses. Patricia is an inspiration to women and girls,” says Krewe of Muses Captain Staci Rosenberg.

The Honorary Muse recognition project honors women who have proven themselves as role models to the women and girls of New Orleans.

First parading in 2000, the Muses organization now has over 1,400 members.

The Krewe of Muses’ vision recognizes and incorporates the local artistic and cultural resources of the community, creating Muses Mardi Gras traditions for parade goers and carnival season enthusiasts to enjoy.