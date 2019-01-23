× Archdiocese announces closure of Sacred Heart of Jesus School in NORCO

NEW ORLEANS – The Archdiocese of New Orleans has announced the closure of another Catholic school.

Sacred Heart of Jesus School, which has served the NORCO community for 60 years, will close at the end of the 2018-2019 school year, according to Archdiocese spokesperson Sarah Comiskey McDonald.

“Despite this history and strong legacy, over the years, the student enrollment at Sacred Heart has dropped to a point where it is not sustainable,” McDonald said.

Office of Catholic Schools officials will be on the campus to help students and parents navigate the necessary paperwork to transfer to new schools for next year.

“Catholic school leaders in the area schools have pledged their support to students registering from Sacred Heart,” McDonald said. “Students who receive the Louisiana State Scholarship for Excellence will be allowed to transfer at the end of the year to another Catholic school that accepts scholarship students through a process negotiated with the Louisiana Department of Education.”

McDonald said the Archdiocese is grateful to all members of the Sacred Heart of Jesus community who have contributed to the school’s success over the past six decades.

“Please know that the entire Sacred Heart community is in my prayers and will remain there as we move through this period of transition and, in time, celebration of the 60 years of Catholic education in Norco,” she said.