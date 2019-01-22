Watch the Rams celebrate win to Choppa Style in locker room 😠

Rams celebrating in the locker room with Choppa Style 💪 (via @tj_bchillen) pic.twitter.com/3eERDMvuTC — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 21, 2019

NEW ORLEANS — On and off the field Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams hijacked what has become the unofficial New Orleans Saints anthem, “Choppa Style,” and we’re not happy about it.

We saw it after the world’s most crushing interception and now we’re getting a glimpse of the gloat inside the Mercedes-Benz Superdome locker room.

The video was originally uploaded to a Rams player’s Instagram story. We’ll give Tanzel Smart a pass for the post because he’s a Tulane alum from Baton Rouge. Maybe Choppa was legitimately his jam back in 2003.

Smart only has 3,000 followers so the video probably wouldn’t have been seen by too many eyeballs had ESPN not screen captured the video. At last glance, ESPN’s video had over 64,000 views.

