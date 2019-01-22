Spike Lee earns first Oscar nomination for directing

More than 30 years after the release of his first feature film, legendary director Spike Lee has earned his first Oscar nomination for best director and his first nomination for best picture.

The “BlacKkKlansman” director also earned his second writing nomination. He was previously nominated for his original screenplay for “Do the Right Thing” and for the documentary feature “4 Little Girls.”

“BlacKkKlansman” earned six Oscar nominations overall.

In 2016, Lee was the recipient of an honorary award, which was his first Oscar statue, but considering his body of work, his lack of recognition in the directing category has long been thought of as a great oversight.

In the directing category, Lee will is joined by Paweł Pawlikowski (“Cold War”), Yorgos Lanthimos (“The Favourite”), Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”), and Adam McKay (“Vice”).

In the best picture category, “BlacKkKlansman” will contend with “Black Panther,” the first comic-based film to be nominated in the category; “Bohemian Rhapsody”; “The Favourite”; controversy-plagued “Green Book”; “Roma,” Netflix’s first best picture nominee; “A Star Is Born”; and “Vice.”

Following Tuesday’s Oscar nomination announcement, Lee’s achievement was celebrated by his peers and film fans alike.